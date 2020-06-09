JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim multiple times on East Main Street

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested after witnesses say he threw a another man’s guitar in the street then stabbed him multiple times with a pocket knife.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Randy McIntosh, 53, was charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to a scene in the 200 block of East Main Street around 11:39 p.m. Monday.

Officers found McIntosh and the victim separated by witnesses when they arrived.

The release says the victim had a laceration across his nose, a stab wound to the chest and a stab wound to the right shoulder.

Witnesses reportedly told officers on the scene that McIntosh had thrown the victim’s guitar into the street, then began arguing with the victim after he recovered it.

The release says McIntosh threw a punch at the victim after they began to argue.

After throwing the punch, McIntosh allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing at the victim multiple times.

According to the release, witnesses intervened and subdued McIntosh, taking the knife from him.

JCPD reports McIntosh was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was placed on a $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.