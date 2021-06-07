JCPD: Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Johnson City trailer park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed and injured another man at a trailer park.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Leland Trailer Park after receiving a call about a stabbing.

The release states the victim told officers he went to a trailer belonging to Jack Arrowood, 51, to “confront him about an earlier incident.”

The victim said Arrowood opened the door after he knocked and “attacked him with a large knife.”

JCPD reports the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to his neck and hand.

The victim reportedly was able to run back to his home and alert the police.

Arrowood was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond.

Arrowood is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.