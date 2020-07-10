JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly showing handgun, ramming victim’s car with van

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly displayed a handgun and rammed a van into a victim’s car.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Marathon gas station in the 500 block of North Broadway Street around 11:20 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault.

JCPD reports an investigation found that Emory “Q” Jackson, 40, of Johnson City, had “displayed a handgun in the parking lot and proceeded to ram the victim’s car with a van that he was operating before leaving the scene.”

Jackson was found later and taken into custody.

According to JCPD, Jackson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $50,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.