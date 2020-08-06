JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly setting two fires at different houses Wednesday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after police say he set fire to the porch of one Johnson City home then the front stoop of another Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Christopher Mullins, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated arson.

The release says an investigation began after an “incendiary fire that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of Pardee Street” on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

The people in the home on Pardee Street recognized Mullins as the person who set fire to the porch, according to the release.

JCPD reports Mullins is an estranged family member of the occupants of the home.

Later around midnight, a second intentionally set fire was called in on the “front stoop” of a home on Regency Square.

According to JCPD, witnesses helped identify Mullins as being near the second fire at the time it occurred.

The release says it is believed both fires are related to and were started in retaliation to a domestic dispute that involved Mullins and his estranged wife on Wednesday.

Mullins was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He was placed on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.