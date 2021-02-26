JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly pouring gasoline under roommate’s bedroom door, threatening to burn home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly poured gasoline around a Tree Streets home and under his roommate’s bedroom door.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of West Poplar Street on Thursday, February 25.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that his roommate, Kenneth E. Richards, 57, had starting pouring gasoline around the home.

The victim also said Richards had poured gasoline under the victim’s bedroom door while he was inside.

Richards said he would set the house on fire, according to the victim in the release.

JCPD reports officers arrived and noticed a strong odor of gasoline inside the home.

The release says Richards locked himself inside his own room before officers arrived. He was arrested in the room without any further incident.

A gas can was found inside Richard’s bedroom, according to JCPD.

Richards was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $15,000 bond.

The release states Richards is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

According to the release, members of the Johnson City Fire Department were called to the scene Thursday to “assess the danger and to render the home safe.”