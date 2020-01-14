JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly joyriding in neighbor’s truck, retrieving guns during argument

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing charges after police say he took a joyride in his neighbor’s truck and then retrieved guns from his home during an argument with the neighbor.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, 25-year-old James M. Edwards was arrested on Monday after the incident occurred in the 300 block of Central Street.

The release says Edwards burglarized a neighbor’s home and took the keys to the neighbor’s Chevrolet Silverado.

Edwards then allegedly drove the victim’s truck into Johnson City before eventually returning it.

Police say a friend of the victim’s saw Edwards driving the truck and told the victim.

The release says when the victim came home, Edwards approached the victim and his friend, and an argument began outside of the victim’s home.

Not long after, Edwards allegedly went into his home and grabbed two pistols and confronted the victim and his friend.

Edwards was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and joyriding.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond. Edwards is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.