JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly holding machete to throats of grandmother, great-grandmother

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Monday night after officers say he held a machete to both his grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s throats.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Aaron Coggins, 24, was arrested after an investigation into a domestic disturbance on Lynwood Circle.

Officers reportedly arrived to the scene after being advised of a man armed with a machete who was threatening his great-grandmother and grandmother.

After an investigation, the release says it was revealed that Coggins had held the machete to both of their necks and threatened to kill them.

Officers also reported damage to the furniture and wall of the home due to Coggins swinging the machete.

Coggins was reportedly arrested at 9:55 p.m. on Monday night and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $50,000 bond.

Coggins is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.