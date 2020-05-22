JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly holding knife to victim’s throat during robbery; stealing car from same victim month later

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after two alleged aggravated robberies that occurred almost a month apart and targeted the same victim.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kevin Nelms was arrested after police received two reports from the same victim.

The release says the victim reported that on April 9, Nelms held a knife to his throat and demanded his wallet.

At the time, the victim said he knew Nelms as “a casual acquaintance.”

According to JCPD, on May 6, the victim reported that Nelms and another person assaulted him and stole his vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Sentra.

During the assault, the victim’s foot was broken, according to the release.

Nelms was arrested on Friday after a crash occurred at the intersection of Cherokee Road and Lone Oak Road just before 1 a.m.

Nelms is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.