JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly hitting officer in face

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a local man on several charges Sunday night after police said he hit an officer in the face during a theft arrest.

A release from JCPD said that Angelo Racanelli, 41, Johnson City, was charged with the following:

  • evading arrest
  • simple assault against a first responder
  • unlawful drug paraphernalia
  • possession of methamphetamine for delivery
  • theft of motor vehicle parts

The department said that officers responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft in the 600 block of East Maple Street and found Racanelli under a silver Subaru.

As police questioned him, he reportedly attempted to flee. Racanelli allegedly “[hit] an officer in the face before being placed in handcuffs.”

Racanelli’s arraignment was Monday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.

