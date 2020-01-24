JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing shots in local bar parking lot, injuring one

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Thursday after police say he fired several shots at a local restaurant.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Tulips American Grub and Pub at 3002 East Oakland Avenue on Thursday in response to a shooting.

Victims told officers that approximately six shots were fired at three people, hitting one in the right arm.

An investigation by officers revealed that Todd Perkins was armed in the bar’s parking lot when he drew his handgun and discharged it while pointing it at the victims.

The release says Perkins appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Perkins was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence

Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon

Perkins was transported to the Washington County Jail and placed on a $72,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.