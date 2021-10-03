JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly chopping off ‘handful’ of woman’s hair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police arrested a man after he allegedly barged into a woman’s home demanding a number from her phone and threatening to stab her, as well as chop off her hair.

At approximately 3:46 a.m. on Oct. 3 officers responded to a 911 call where the victim explained that Martese C. Branch of Johnson City came into her house making threats and demanding information from her phone. One of the threats made by Branch was that he was going to chop off her hair.

After a brief period of time, Branch did cut off a “handful” of hair with a knife.

Officers with the JCPD located Branch later the same day and placed him under arrest and charged him with Domestic Aggravated Assualt.

Branch is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday.