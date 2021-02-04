JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly choking woman on balcony of Johnson City hotel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly choked a woman on the balcony of a room at the Park n’ Stay Inn.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the hotel in the 3400 block of West Market Street around 2 a.m. after receiving a call about an unknown disturbance.

When officers arrived, they reported speaking to the victim and a witness, who said he had seen Andrew Coleman, 39, choking the victim on the balcony.

The witness reportedly said Coleman had been choking her to the point that she “was losing consciousness and having trouble breathing.”

JCPD reports the victim had redness around her neck when she spoke to officers.

An investigation found that the victim and Coleman are family members.

Coleman was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon