JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing ex-girlfriend’s home with baseball bat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he entered his ex-girlfriend’s home without permission, vandalized her property with a baseball bat and stole from the home.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the victim told officers on Tuesday that Mason Compton, 25, had entered her home on Wilson Avenue without invitation.

She told officers that he had vandalized her property with a baseball bat and swung the bat toward her, stopping just short of striking her.

Compton then allegedly took property from the home and left before officers arrived.

Officers located Compton at his home on East Myrtle Avenue on Wednesday and placed him under arrest for aggravated burglary.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.

Compton is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.