JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, said he planned on using her shower

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Friday morning after the Johnson City Police Department was called to a burglary on West Walnut Street.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were called to the apartment in the 2800 block of West Walnut Street at 3:00 a.m. after the victim called 911.

The victim said her neighbor had informed her that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found Kevin T. Hendrix at the home.

An investigation revealed that Hendrix had recently moved out of the apartment and did not have a reason for being there.

The release says Hendrix was advised of his Miranda Rights, and he then admitted to breaking into the home due to not having a key.

Hendrix also reportedly told officers that he had planned on eating the victim’s food and using her shower.

Hendrix was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, and he was charged with aggravated burglary.

His bond was set at $20,000 and he is set to appear in court on Friday morning.