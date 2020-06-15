JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking hospital security with cane over visitation policy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 63-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after police say he assaulted a security officer at the Johnson City Medical Center with a cane.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, David Swan, of Johnson City, was charged with aggravated assault after officers arrived at JCMC around 3:20 p.m.

Officers report meeting with a security officer and Swan along the hospital sidewalk.

The release says an investigation found that the security officer had asked Swan to leave the hospital due to the current visitation restrictions in place at JCMC.

Swan allegedly became upset with the security officer while 911 Dispatch was called and hit him with his cane.

Swan was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was placed on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.