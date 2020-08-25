JCPD: Man arrested after alleged armed robbery at convenience store that led to pursuit ending in crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly robbing a Johnson City convenience store then fleeing from police in a vehicle pursuit.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Scotchman Convenience Store in the 2300 block of South Greenwood Drive around 2:38 a.m.

The store clerk told officers that a man had entered the store and posed as a customer.

The suspect, later identified as Shoun Stevenson, picked an item and approached the register.

Once there, the release says Stevenson “displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.”

JCPD reports that Stevenson, 48, fled in a vehicle after he had the money.

According to the release, Stevenson’s vehicle was spotted a short time later and officers attempted a traffic stop.

JCPD reports Stevenson refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when Stevenson crashed his vehicle on Barkley Road in Telford, according to police.

Stevenson was charged with robbery, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center adn placed on a $72,000 bond.

Stevenson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.