JCPD: Man arrested after alleged armed robbery at convenience store that led to pursuit ending in crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly robbing a Johnson City convenience store then fleeing from police in a vehicle pursuit.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Scotchman Convenience Store in the 2300 block of South Greenwood Drive around 2:38 a.m.
The store clerk told officers that a man had entered the store and posed as a customer.
The suspect, later identified as Shoun Stevenson, picked an item and approached the register.
Once there, the release says Stevenson “displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.”
JCPD reports that Stevenson, 48, fled in a vehicle after he had the money.
According to the release, Stevenson’s vehicle was spotted a short time later and officers attempted a traffic stop.
JCPD reports Stevenson refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when Stevenson crashed his vehicle on Barkley Road in Telford, according to police.
Stevenson was charged with robbery, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.
He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center adn placed on a $72,000 bond.
Stevenson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.