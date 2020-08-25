JCPD: Man arrested after alleged armed robbery at convenience store that led to pursuit ending in crash

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly robbing a Johnson City convenience store then fleeing from police in a vehicle pursuit.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the Scotchman Convenience Store in the 2300 block of South Greenwood Drive around 2:38 a.m.

The store clerk told officers that a man had entered the store and posed as a customer.

The suspect, later identified as Shoun Stevenson, picked an item and approached the register.

Once there, the release says Stevenson “displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.”

JCPD reports that Stevenson, 48, fled in a vehicle after he had the money.

According to the release, Stevenson’s vehicle was spotted a short time later and officers attempted a traffic stop.

JCPD reports Stevenson refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when Stevenson crashed his vehicle on Barkley Road in Telford, according to police.

Stevenson was charged with robbery, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center adn placed on a $72,000 bond.

Stevenson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss