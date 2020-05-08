JCPD looking into tweets from department’s Twitter account

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief is looking into a couple of tweets made on the department’s Twitter account.

The two tweets, one of which was posted on Thursday, were political in nature. The Thursday tweet included a link to a Youtube video titled “Ep. 1245 Lying Adam Schiff Is Exposed And He’s Panicking.”

Other Twitter users noticed the tweet and questioned why it was posted on the department’s account.

A similar tweet was posted on Tuesday. Both have been deleted.

Chief Karl Turner said he is unsure how the tweets got posted, but does not believe at this time that JCPD’s Twitter account was hacked. He said the department is looking into the matter.