JCPD: Kingsport man faces charges for severely injuring woman; woman lost unborn child

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department confirms a Kingsport man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony murder from an assault earlier this month.

The following release was submitted by JCPD:

On November 8, 2019 at approximately 1645 hours, deputies from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and members of the United States Marshals Service arrested Dominique Fleming, 25 years of age, of 3848 Eastline Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee on a presentment for Attempted First Degree Murder and Felony Murder obtained by the Johnson City Police Department on November 6, 2019. Mr. Fleming was located at 103 Bowlin Lane in Rogersville, Tennessee where he was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Fleming’s arrest is the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on November 3, 2019 at 205 Big Valley Drive in Johnson City. Residents in the area located a female victim at approximately 2210 hours who had suffered a severe head injury. The victim, who was pregnant at the time, lost the fetus due to complications stemming from the assault. The victim was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital where she remains in critical condition. Mr. Fleming was established as a suspect as a result of the investigation.

Mr. Fleming was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.