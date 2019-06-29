JCPD: Kingsport man faces charges after reportedly pulling off over 30 power meters from homes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man now faces charges in Johnson City after officers say he reportedly pulled power meters off of homes.

In a release issued by the Johnson City Police Department, Andrew Coleman, 37, Kingsport, faces over 30 counts of vandalism and evading arrest.

According to police, officers received a call just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to a section of Cox Farm Court due to power meters being pulled off of residences.

911 reported that several calls were being made in the area about the loss of power.

A BrightRidge representative, who police say had real time information and location of power losses, met with officers.

Using that information along with information for witnesses, officers were able to locate Coleman.

Coleman reportedly ran away from officers but was later arrested without incident.

A total of 31 homes and three businesses were affected.

BridgeRidge was able to restore power to all locations.

Coleman is being held at the Washington County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a $341,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on on July 1.