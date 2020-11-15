JCPD: Kingsport man charged with aggravated domestic assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release Sunday, a Kingsport man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault following an incident that occurred on Oct. 31.

The release said that Johnson City police responded to a trespass investigation at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. During the investigation, officers learned that Logan McDavid, 26, of Midland Drive in Kingsport, had had an argument with his ex-girlfriend at her apartment on Oct. 31.

During this altercation, the victim — his ex-girlfriend — was punched in the head, knocking her unconscious, according to the press release.

She was hospitalized for a concussion.

McDavid turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center, where he’s being held on a $6,000 bond. McDavid’s preliminary court appearance is scheduled on Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.