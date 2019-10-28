JCPD: Kingsport man arrested after allegedly waving gun at crowd in sports bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested Sunday and faces multiple charges after police were told he waved a handgun at a crowd at a local sports bar.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Calvin Q. Phillips, 31, of Kingsport, was arrested after officers arrived at Overtime Sports & Social following a call about a fight in progress.

The release says officers arrived and spoke with security, who informed them that a man had brandished a handgun then waved it at a crowd of people while making threats.

Officers then reportedly located a man several feet away who matched the description and clothing of the armed man.

The release says officers tried to make contact with the man who was later identified as Phillips.

Phillips allegedly became argumentative when told to stop for a frisk, resisted and fled on foot when officers tried to conduct a frisk search for a weapon.

After a pursuit, officers reportedly captured Phillips a short distance away and located a Smith & Wesson M&P in the parking lot of Applebee’s that had been discarded by Phillips as he fled.

Phillips was charged with one count of each of the following:

Felony Reckless Endangerment

Evading Arrest

Resisting Stop and Frisk

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence

Following his arrest, Phillips was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $14,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.