JCPD: Juvenile in ‘critical condition’ after being ejected from vehicle during I-26 crash early Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a serious crash on Interstate 26 on Monday, and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling west on I-26 around 2:39 a.m. at a high speed when it lost control on a curve.

JCPD reports the vehicle went under the steel cable barriers into the median before coming to rest on I-26 West.

The crash occurred near the Plymouth Road overpass.

There were five juveniles inside the Mitsubishi, according to JCPD.

Police report that one of the passengers was ejected from the rear seat and received life-threatening injuries.

Another juvenile received non-life threatening injuries, and JCPD says both were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The juvenile that was ejected is in critical condition.

JCPD reports charges are pending on the driver.