JCPD: Juvenile charged after social media threat reported to SRO

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile has been arrested after a social media threat against other students was reported to a School Resource Officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD states that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday officers arrested a juvenile from Johnson City on charges of false reporting.

Investigators assigned to the case interviewed multiple students and documented the threat.

No details have been made available regarding the threat that was made. As of Thursday, no names have been released either.

The juvenile has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 in the Johnson City Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss