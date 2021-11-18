JCPD: Juvenile charged after social media threat reported to SRO

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile has been arrested after a social media threat against other students was reported to a School Resource Officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD states that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday officers arrested a juvenile from Johnson City on charges of false reporting.

Investigators assigned to the case interviewed multiple students and documented the threat.

No details have been made available regarding the threat that was made. As of Thursday, no names have been released either.

The juvenile has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 in the Johnson City Juvenile Court.