JCPD: Juvenile charged with assault, possessing knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he was found with a knife at Science Hill High School on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and two counts of aggravated assault.

“The arrest was the result of an investigation at Science Hill High School in which a juvenile was found to be in possession of a knife,” the release states.

JCPD reports no students or school staff were injured.

The juvenile was taken into custody then later released to his parent.

He is scheduled to appear for a hearing on May 28 at the Johnson City Juvenile Court.

No further details were released.