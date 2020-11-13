JCPD: Jonesborough man charged after reportedly stabbing woman in foot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police officers arrested a Jonesborough man Friday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

Officers were dispatched to apartments on Mel Circle in Johnson City after a woman called them claiming Jason Smith, 25, had threatened to kill her with a knife before stabbing her in the foot.

Smith reportedly struggled and resisted arrest when officers attempted to place him under arrest.

Smith is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond with an arraignment set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.