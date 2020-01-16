JCPD: Jonesborough man arrested for alleged assault from 2011 held on $100,000 bond

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man arrested on Thursday is charged with aggravated assault for an incident that allegedly happened almost nine years ago is being held on a hefty bond.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, 65-year-old Earl Thomas Mitchell Jr. was arrested around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Mitchell was arrested after an incident occurred on August 1, 2011 in the 1200 block of West Market Street, during which “a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation,” leading to the victim suffering from serious injuries.

JCPD says Mitchell was one of three suspects involved, and the other two were arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

The release says Mitchell was never found in order to be charged until Thursday.

Mitchell was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.