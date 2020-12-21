JCPD: Johnson City man arrested after striking woman with wooden stool

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, 34-year-old Timothy Fisher was arrested Sunday afternoon following a domestic dispute.

JCPD officers responded to 1814 E. Fairview Ave., and upon arrival, a woman reported she and Fisher were arguing when he became violent, the press release said.

The release stated, “Mr. Fisher allegedly locked the female in a bedroom where he became physically abusive by hitting her several times with his fists. Mr. Fisher then picked up a wooden stool and struck the victim.”

Fisher began to swing and kick at officers as they attempted to arrest him, according to the release. Upon his arrest, officers found what appeared to be methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.

Fisher was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on an $18,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.