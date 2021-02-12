JCPD: Johnson City man accused of attempting to rob package store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are accusing a man of attempting to rob a Johnson City package store earlier this week.

Police arrested Stephen Hensley, 24 of Johnson City, on Friday and charged him with attempted robbery.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Hensley entered the AAA Package Store on West Market Street last Wednesday, approached an employee at the counter, and presented a note demanding money.

Police say the employee threatened to call police and Hensley fled from the store.

Hensley is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for Tuesday.