JCPD: Investigation underway after woman falls from fifth story

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police officers responded to 200 E. Main St. after receiving reports of a woman falling from a fifth-story window at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a press release.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

JCPD interviewed several witnesses, and the investigation continues.

The police department urges anyone with information to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166 or to report any tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 423-434-6158.

Those with any information regarding this incident can also text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).