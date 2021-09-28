JCPD: Investigation ongoing after 2 injured in W Watauga Ave. crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are investigating after a crash led to two people needing transportation to medical care Tuesday.

Johnson City 911 dispatched responders to a crash with injuries around 10:56 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of West Watauga Avenue and West Market Street.

According to JCPD officers on the scene, charges are pending while investigators determine the causes of the crash.

Details are scarce, but images at the scene reveal damage to the side of a Ford truck and front of a Chevrolet sedan. Multiple airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

At the time of the crash, the Ford truck was carrying mulch and struck a pole, scattering it throughout the road. Traffic through the intersection was halted as crews cleared the debris.