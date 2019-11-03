JCPD: Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting; Victim in ‘stable condition’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities in Johnson City are continuing their investigation into a Saturday night shooting around the 2700 Block of South Roan Street.

Johnson City Police Department Watch Commander Capt. Scott Jenkins tells News Channel 11 that a shooting did happen Saturday night and that investigators are currently following leads to find the suspect.

Jenkins says the victim is at Johnson City Medical Center and in “stable condition” at this time.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

The investigation remains ongoing.