JCPD: Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting; Suspect remains at-large

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officers with the Johnson City Department are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting from Saturday night.

The following release was sent to News Channel 11 early Sunday morning.

“On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at approximately 9:25 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department were called to investigate a shooting that occurred at 135 Pinnacle Dr, Woodsprings Suites. One victim received minor injuries from broken glass. The victim was transported to the hospital, treated, and released.”

Officers say the suspect was wearing a black jacket and had his face covered. He left the area in a white car.

Anyone with any information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158.