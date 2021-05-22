JCPD investigating shots fired at Numan’s early Saturday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating an early-morning gun-related incident that happened in front of Numan’s Cafe & Sports Bar in downtown Saturday.

This marks the second gun-related incident at Numan’s within the past week.

According to JCPD, officers responded a little before 2 a.m. to reports of an argument occurring in front of Numan’s.

Witnesses said a man fired a gun toward the ground, and according to police, one shot struck the front of the building, shattering a glass window.

Once police arrived to the scene, individuals involved in the argument had left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A post from the Numan’s Facebook page after the first incident said that the business has a no weapons policy, and security will begin checking for weapons at the front door.

This is an active investigation, and JCPD asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.