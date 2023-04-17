Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to the intersection of North State of Franklin Road and Hamilton Place around 5 p.m. in reference to the crash.

Further investigation revealed a 2018 gray Toyota Tundra was heading south on North State of Franklin Road when the vehicle lost control and left the right side of the road. Reports indicate the truck went airborne and turned on its passenger side before coming to a final rest.

Three people were in the car, the driver and two passengers.

The passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver died from his injuries at the hospital, according to the report. His name has not yet been released.

The JCPD Traffic Reconstruction Team is continuing the investigation.