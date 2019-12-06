JCPD: Investigation underway after 2 die in crash on I-26 near Possum Hollow Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department continues to investigate a fatal crash from early Friday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The following release was issued by JCPD:

On 12/06/19 at approx. 2:09 a.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Dept. responded to a traffic crash on I-26 near the 300 block of Possum Hollow Rd. which involved a single vehicle. Upon officer’s arrival, officers found that a vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on I-26 just east of MM 13 and left the roadway to the right into a wooded area. The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment in the wooded area. There were two occupants inside the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were transported to the Williams Jenkins Forensics Center. Release of the identity of the victims is pending upon notification of next of kin. The Johnson City Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Team in conducting the investigation.

