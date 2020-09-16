JCPD investigating early morning shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the police department, officers responded around 6 a.m. to a shooting at 1007 E. Unaka Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a female with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.