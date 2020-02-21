JCPD investigating death of 19-month-old

1  of  5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-month-old child.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of East Chesnut Street around 11 a.m. Friday to assist emergency medical services.

JCPD says officers discovered a 19-month-old female dead inside of a residence.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

