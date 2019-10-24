JCPD investigating body found near intersection of Main, Broadway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a body was found near the intersection of East Main Street and South Broadway Street.
Johnson City police investigators say the body was found in a ditch Thursday evening.
Police are currently working to recover the body.
