JCPD investigating body found near intersection of Main, Broadway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a body was found near the intersection of East Main Street and South Broadway Street.

Johnson City police investigators say the body was found in a ditch Thursday evening.

Police are currently working to recover the body.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

BREAKING: JCPD is working to recover a body from a ditch at the corner of South Broadway and East Main #WJHL pic.twitter.com/4NPamDraPM — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) October 24, 2019

