JCPD investigating armed robbery on Ashley Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are investigating a reported armed robbery on Ashley Road.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to 902 Ashley Road. That’s near Greenwood Drive.

Police say the victims and their neighbors reported hearing three to four gunshots in the area.

According to JCPD, no “significant injuries” have been reported.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JCPD investigators at 423-434-6166. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stopper at 423-434-6158.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.