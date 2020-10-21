JCPD investigating after apparent murder-suicide of 20-year-olds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide at a home on East Unaka Avenue.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of East Unaka around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21.

The release says the victims, a man and woman, were found in a bedroom at the home and pronounced dead on the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Grant Kloosterman, 20, and Samantha Areas, 20.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not specified which of the pair appeared to be the aggressor.

Both bodies were transported to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. No further details were released.

