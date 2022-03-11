JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man faces several charges after police arrested him for allegedly burglarizing an outbuilding and threatening the property owner with a knife.

According to a release from the department, police responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street late Thursday night after a caller reported a burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, the caller told police the alleged burglar had threatened him with a knife.

Police found the suspect — identified as James Edward Herrmann, 36 — nearby with a knife along with stolen property valuing over $1,000 in his possession, the release stated.

JCPD charged Herrmann with burglary, aggravated assault and theft of property over $1,000. Herrmann remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. His arraignment is set for March 11 at 1:45 p.m.