JCPD: Illinois man facing assault, drug charges after allegedly threatening people with knife at downtown bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Illinois man was arrested after police say he threatened an employee and a patron of a Johnson City bar with a knife.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jimmy Chagoya was arrested Friday after officers were called to Numan’s Café and Sports Bar on East Main Street around 12:30 a.m. due to a fight in progress.

The release says officers spoke with multiple witnesses and discovered that Chagoya, 47 of Beach Park, Illinois, had threatened an employee and a patron with a pocket knife.

Officers also reportedly found that Chagoya had tried to hide an amount of a “white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, in a trash can.”

Chagoya was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple possession of a schedule II drug.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Chagoya was placed on a $21,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court later on Friday morning.