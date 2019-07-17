JCPD hosts church security program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI, hosted a house of worship security program Tuesday night.

The event was organized in response to recent incidents at houses of worship across the country.

“Unfortunately, our houses of worship are being targeted more and more,” said JCPD Captain Brian Rice. “So what we’re doing tonight is providing congregation members that came tonight just basic information on how to respond to an unfortunate situation of an active shooter.”

The presentation was open to leadership and security team members of local churches.

“Hopefully we don’t need to use the training, but in the event, we want to know what to do properly,” said Griff Adams of North Point Community Church.

The program was held inside the Memorial Park Community Center.