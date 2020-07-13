LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

JCPD: Hampton man arrested after fleeing police, driving through yards on East Highland Ave.

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly hit a police vehicle then drove through yards during a chase.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Billy Street, 55, was traveling north on South Roan Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday when he crossed the double yellow line.

The release says Street nearly hit a JCPD vehicle when he crossed the yellow lines.

JCPD reports trying to attempt a traffic stop, but Street allegedly turned onto East Highland Avenue.

Street reportedly drove through several yards on East Highland Avenue before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area, according to the release.

JCPD says the following investigation identified Street as the suspect, and police determined he had a suspended driver’s license.

He was found shortly after and taken into custody.

JCPD reports Street was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was placed on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss