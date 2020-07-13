JCPD: Hampton man arrested after fleeing police, driving through yards on East Highland Ave.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after police say he nearly hit a police vehicle then drove through yards during a chase.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Billy Street, 55, was traveling north on South Roan Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday when he crossed the double yellow line.

The release says Street nearly hit a JCPD vehicle when he crossed the yellow lines.

JCPD reports trying to attempt a traffic stop, but Street allegedly turned onto East Highland Avenue.

Street reportedly drove through several yards on East Highland Avenue before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot into a wooded area, according to the release.

JCPD says the following investigation identified Street as the suspect, and police determined he had a suspended driver’s license.

He was found shortly after and taken into custody.

JCPD reports Street was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was placed on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.