JCPD: Georgia man charged with kidnapping minor, possessing child porn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are accusing a Georgia man of kidnapping and sexual exploitation a minor.

Johnson City police arrested James Cranfield, 64 of Ringgold, on Thursday.

According to JCPD, Cranfield enticed a minor he did not know into getting into his vehicle Wednesday morning on Princeton Road.

Investigators say he took the minor to several businesses in Johnson City and to his hotel in Boones Creek before returning the victim to Princeton Road.

Thursday, police located Cranfield at the Quality Inn on Pinnacle Drive. Investigators say they found two pornographic images of a minor on one of his mobile devices, but the images were not of the minor he is accused of kidnapping.

Police charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cranfield was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $57,500 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m.