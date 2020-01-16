JCPD: Four arrested after demanding money with rifle inside victims’ apartment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four people were arrested by Johnson City police after demanding money with a rifle inside an apartment on Wilson Avenue.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the following suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery:

Dalton Moore, 25, of Castalian Springs, TN

Christian Miller, 28, of Johnson City

Charlana Campbell, 29, of Johnson City

Shawna Campbell, 30, of Elizabethton

JCPD reports that the arrests come after an investigation into a robbery that occurred at an apartment in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue on Wednesday.

Victims told officers that the four suspects showed them a rifle while inside the apartment and demanded money and valuables.

The release says the victims did as they were told, and the suspects fled from the scene with the stolen property.

JCPD reports the suspects were found several hours later and taken into custody.

All four were transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on $15,000 bonds. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

JCPD told News Channel 11 the majority of the stolen property was recovered.