JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is asking for the public’s help after being alerted to gunshots Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the JCPD told News Channel 11 that officers responded to Mel Circle off Country Club Drive around 10:35 p.m. in response to a call of shots fired.

The JCPD reportedly found bullet casings in the area, but no victims had been identified as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 434-6166 or text the police department by texting code “423JCPD” with a tip to 847411.

No further information has been released.