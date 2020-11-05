JCPD: Fall Branch man arrested after allegedly stealing $65,000 worth of merchandise from American Eagle, Hollister

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Fall Branch man has been arrested after police say he stole around $65,000 from clothing stores American Eagle and Hollister.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Justin Moody, 32, was arrested on Wednesday, November 4 and charged with two counts of theft of property over $10,000.

JCPD reports they began investigating “numerous thefts dating back to February, 2020 from American Eagle and Hollister.”

The release says Moody works for a contracted company that picks up and delivers packages.

JCPD reports Moody would open the packages and steal the contents and merchandise inside.

According to the release, the stolen merchandise was estimated to amount to $30,000 from American Eagle and $35,000 from Hollister.

Moody was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.