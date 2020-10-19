JCPD: Erwin woman charged after reportedly hitting woman with pint glass at Numan’s Bar; victim required 7 stitches

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin woman has been arrested after police say she poured beer on another woman and hit her on the head with a pint glass at a downtown Johnson City bar.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrested Katherine D. Holstein, 23, after the victim of an alleged assault arrived at police headquarters.

The victim reported the assault on September 14 and said the actual assault occurred at Numan’s Bar on East Main Street on September 12.

JCPD reports the victim said Holstein made an inappropriate comment to her. The victim said she then told Holstein that the comment was not funny.

According to the release, the victim said Holstein then walked over and poured beer onto her before hitting her over the head with a pint glass.

The victim received seven stitches on her neck after the alleged assault, according to the release.

JCPD reports Holstein turned herself into the Washington County Detention Center and was placed on a $5,000 bond.

She is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, October 20.