JCPD: Erwin man arrested after officers find multiple drugs following shots fired

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin man was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday after officers say he fired a weapon and was found in possession of a variety of narcotics.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to Lakewood Drive in response to shots fired.

JCPD reports officers discovered that Jacob Sawyer, 25, was responsible for firing the firearm.

The weapon was found at the scene, and JCPD reports witnesses confirmed Sawyer had had it in his possession.

No one was injured due to the gunfire.

The release says Sawyer was also in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a bottle of prescription medications that he did not have prescribed to him, small baggies and multiple notes of counterfeit money.

Sawyer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony, possession without prescription and 70 counts of criminal simulation.

Sawyer was placed on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.